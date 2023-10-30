Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.0322

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $672,408.14 and $80,990.46 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,864,747 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

