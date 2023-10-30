Nexo (NEXO) One Day Volume Hits $1.83 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Nexo has a market cap of $352.57 million and $1.83 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000856 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.
Nexo Profile
Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.com/blog. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com.
Nexo Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars.
