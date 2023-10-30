NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Cap of $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,232.07 or 1.00033857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007280 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001859 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

