NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.17

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 12855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

