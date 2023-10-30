Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.34

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.34 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 69507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.41.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,461,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
