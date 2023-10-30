NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Trading Down 0.1%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.55. 1,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

About NuVista Energy

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.