Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OIS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get Oil States International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Oil States International

Oil States International Stock Performance

NYSE OIS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 932,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,452. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $489.79 million, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.88 million. Oil States International had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oil States International will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 270.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the first quarter worth $154,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.