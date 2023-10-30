Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ONB. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,862. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,126,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,922,000 after acquiring an additional 123,377 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 32.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 260,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 63,825 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 488,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 46.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

