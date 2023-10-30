OMG Network Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $80.74 million and approximately $19.84 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00023104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000113 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

