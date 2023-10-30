OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.20

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 34027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.17.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. OMRON had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OMRON by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OMRON during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in OMRON in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,022,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

