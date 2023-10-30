OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.20

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 34027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.
OMRON Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.17.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. OMRON had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OMRON
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OMRON
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.