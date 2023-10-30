ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGS. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 616,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,060. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

