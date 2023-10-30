OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Trading Down 7.4%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63. 181,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 63,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

OneSoft Solutions Trading Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.