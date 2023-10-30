Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

Oppenheimer stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.53. 35,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,224. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $312.67 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Evan Behrens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $287,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Further Reading

