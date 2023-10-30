Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of PACB stock remained flat at $7.11 during trading on Monday. 6,439,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,416. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

PACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,331,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 180.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,585,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,025 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

