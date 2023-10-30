PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,980,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 13,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGS stock remained flat at $7.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,846,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,826. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $14.97.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

