PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,980,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 13,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PagSeguro Digital
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
PAGS stock remained flat at $7.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,846,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,826. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $14.97.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PagSeguro Digital
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.