Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PZZA. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 7th. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

PZZA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,748. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.23. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

