Park Place Capital Corp Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 547,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,379,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.5% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 164,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 3.3 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.54. 16,360,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,207,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

