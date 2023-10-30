Park Place Capital Corp Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,363,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,069,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

