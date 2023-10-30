Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $65.51. 1,499,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,274. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

