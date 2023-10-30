Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06, reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,292. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $120.97 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

