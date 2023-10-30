Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Up 3.6% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $32.62 million and approximately $56,991.71 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00082283 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00041356 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00026108 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.