POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.92

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 12576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

POET Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

POET Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.