Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.05

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Pola Orbis Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
