PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $132.16 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $132.16 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00200670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00012106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

