Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Down 1.9%

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.37 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32). Approximately 88,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 68,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.32).

Pressure Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.19. The company has a market cap of £10.05 million, a PE ratio of -236.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Pressure Technologies

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high pressure systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the United States, Rest of Europe, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and internationally.

