Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.50. 4,747,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.47 and its 200 day moving average is $180.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.