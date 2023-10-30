Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,429 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 271,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.