QUASA Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $124,382.97 and approximately $1,646.69 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,311.14 or 1.00006341 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00011179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001851 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00106029 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,093.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

