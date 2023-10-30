QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. QUASA has a total market cap of $124,350.81 and $1,646.32 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,565.63 or 1.00013461 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007199 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011147 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001842 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00106029 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,093.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

