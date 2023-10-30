Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 311,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 359.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $13.21. 99,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,142. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $323.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

