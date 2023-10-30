Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.96. 592,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

