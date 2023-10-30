Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Tina Marriott Larson Sells 3,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $16,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 418,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,742.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $23,160.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.31. 2,582,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,489. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 520.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

