Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Red Moon Resources Inc. (CVE:RMK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 265,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 269,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.
Red Moon Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95. The company has a market cap of C$70.21 million and a P/E ratio of -36.54.
Red Moon Resources Company Profile
Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Red Moon Resources
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Moon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Moon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.