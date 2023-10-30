ReddCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $981.30 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 89.9% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.89 million and $981.30 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00200402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00012086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

