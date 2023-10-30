REDW Wealth LLC Buys 6,803 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,612. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.