REDW Wealth LLC Has $8.67 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,885,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.21 during trading hours on Monday. 903,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

