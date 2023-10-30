Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.18.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.97. 260,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.98. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $156.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

