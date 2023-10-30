Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2023

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $82.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QSR. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 940,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,347. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.