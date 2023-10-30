Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $82.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QSR. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 940,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,347. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

