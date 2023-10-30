Rightmove (LON:RMV) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has GBX 605 ($7.41) price target on the stock.
Rightmove Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON RMV traded up GBX 5.15 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 484.35 ($5.93). The company had a trading volume of 8,908,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,260. The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,018.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 551.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 549.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 474.20 ($5.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 615.40 ($7.54).
About Rightmove
