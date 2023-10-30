Rightmove (LON:RMV) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has GBX 605 ($7.41) price target on the stock.

Rightmove Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON RMV traded up GBX 5.15 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 484.35 ($5.93). The company had a trading volume of 8,908,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,260. The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,018.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 551.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 549.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 474.20 ($5.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 615.40 ($7.54).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

