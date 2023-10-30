Robert H. Adcock, Jr. Sells 4,970 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 860,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,651. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

