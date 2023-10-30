Royal Bank of Canada Trims AON (NYSE:AON) Target Price to $342.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $352.00 to $342.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

Get AON alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $306.98. The stock had a trading volume of 591,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.41. AON has a 1 year low of $274.34 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.