Royal Bank of Canada Trims Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Target Price to $50.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 812,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,522. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,169.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,371,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,347,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,404,000 after buying an additional 1,278,566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after buying an additional 1,201,444 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.