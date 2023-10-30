Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,015. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 568.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.