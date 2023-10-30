SALT (SALT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.96 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, SALT has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $34,676.74 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,363.86 or 1.00037010 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011205 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001854 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03388646 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $32,361.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

