Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.35

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 5020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SZGPY

Salzgitter Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

Salzgitter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.