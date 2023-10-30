Scotiabank Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$6.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.25 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.66.

Shares of TSE FSZ traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.76. The company had a trading volume of 240,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,867. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.21. The stock has a market cap of C$407.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of C$159.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.0707763 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiera Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after buying an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 493.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

