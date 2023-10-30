Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SRG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. 153,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,943. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $403.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 129.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Seritage Growth Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after buying an additional 471,047 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 36,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 57,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 785,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 973,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 690,601 shares in the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 50 properties comprised of approximately 6.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 3.6 million square feet or approximately 303 acres to be disposed of.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.