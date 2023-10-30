Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Increases By 6.0%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.03. 1,262,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,029. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. 89bio has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $530.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.72.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in 89bio by 167.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in 89bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,117,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

