Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Increases By 12.4%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

9F Stock Performance

9F stock remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Monday. 1,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. 9F has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 678.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

