Short Interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Increases By 8.2%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 246,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AWH. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Aspira Women’s Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $46.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.71. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 391.05% and a negative net margin of 199.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

